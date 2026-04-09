Spring flower show to feature new Urban Oasis Award

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s Spring Flower Show Competition and Exhibition will take place from April 14 to April 17 at the John Mackintosh Hall, with a new Urban Oasis Award set to be introduced as part of this year’s event.

Participants are required to submit their exhibits on April 13 between 10am and 6pm, ahead of judging scheduled for April 14 from 10.30am.

The Adult Section will be judged by Sally Welch, described as an experienced flower arranger with many years of involvement through the Estepona Flower Club, while the Junior Section will be judged by Jessica Leaper from Whole Wild World.

Spring Flower School Displays created by local schools will be judged in situ by Ms Leaper and Farzane Pons.

The Urban Oasis Award, a new feature of the event, will recognise greening efforts across Gibraltar and will be judged by a panel comprising Andrew Abrines, Paul Passano and Andrea Monteiro.

An awards ceremony will be held at the Convent on April 14 at 6.30pm, where prizes will be presented by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, Dr John Cortes and Ms Monteiro of Cascais Construction, the event’s sponsors.

Winners of the Spring School Flower Displays and the Urban Oasis Award will be announced during the ceremony.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until April 17.

An Urban Oasis Award walking tour is scheduled for April 22 at 6pm, meeting at Vinopolis, followed by drinks and tapas.

Further information is available at www.gibraltarhorticulturalsociety.com