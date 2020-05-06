Spring Visual Arts Competition deadline for entries this Friday

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be holding the Spring Visual Arts Competition this month and the deadline for entries is this Friday .

GCS reminds local artists that entries for the painting, drawing, prints, digital painting, sculpture and photographic categories may be sent digitally by email this week between Wednesday and Friday. Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday May, 8.

The entries will be judged and results presented on May 19 in a closed door prize giving ceremony. The works will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall once a suitable date has been identified depending on developments in relation to the social ‘lockdown’.

For further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20075669 or email: info@culture.gi