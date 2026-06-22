Squash Open kicks off this evening with first round matches

The Gibraltar Squash open kicks off this evening with Day one of competition providing a full schedule with matches starting at 5pm across all six courts.

The Men's, womens, Vintage first and second rounds will start this evening. The second round starting just an hour after the start of the last first round matches.

The first matches will see Jones play Millan on court one, with Fox playing Stamford in court 2, Stoby playing Butters in court 3, Stevens against Bailey in court 4, Hernandez faces Hemplfling in court 5 and Ryal playing against Wilson in court 6.

These the first set of matches starting at 5pm.

The first of the women's matches will take place as from 6.30pm with Davison playing against Borastero, Sanderson facing Vernex-Loset, Duez facing Noble (P), on in court four Noble (F), facing McKinley.

On the eve of the Open, the Army and Gibraltar teams met once again to compete for the James Dwyer Trophy, held in memory of James Dwyer, who lost his life serving in Afghanistan.

The Gibraltar Open 2026 will run through until June 28th.

The GSA Open is now part of the PSA Challenger Tour usually played during the month of June.

The main draw, which sees players from across the globe playing will start in earnest on June 24. Match schedules can be found at the PSA Squash Tour official site at https://www.psasquashtour.com/tournament/gibraltar-open-2026/ with results.