SSAFA charity concert to mark Armed Forces month at St Michael’s Cave

A charity concert at St Michael’s Cave on Friday, June 12, forms part of a programme of activities marking Armed Forces month.

The concert, offered by Commander British Forces Gibraltar, will begin at 8pm and will feature The Crossed Swords Pipes and Drums, a British military-led international pipe band which performs Celtic and military music, alongside The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band and Corps of Drums and the Gibraltar Military Wives Choir.

Funds raised from the event will support SSAFA Gibraltar’s work with the local Armed Forces community, as well as Clubhouse Gibraltar and PossAbilities.

“Set in one of Gibraltar’s most iconic venues, the evening promises to be a powerful celebration of music, service, tradition and community. It comes at a particularly poignant time, as June sees a busy programme of activities connected to the Armed Forces community, including regular SSAFA coffee mornings, concerts, flag days, and special celebrations leading up to Armed Forces Week and Armed Forces Day at the end of June,” said a statement from SSAFA Gibraltar.

Alan Jones, Chair of SSAFA Gibraltar, said, “This concert is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of our Armed Forces family. June is always a meaningful month, with Armed Forces activity, celebrations and fundraising taking place across Gibraltar, and this event gives us a chance to recognise service, strengthen connection and raise vital funds for SSAFA’s local work.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Commander British Forces Gibraltar, The Crossed Swords Pipes and Drums, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band and Corps of Drums, and the Gibraltar Military Wives Choir for helping create what promises to be a truly memorable evening.”

SSAFA Gibraltar is part of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, and provides practical, emotional and financial support to the Armed Forces community in Gibraltar.

Its volunteer committee also offers welfare advice, signposting, support with financial grants and community activities aimed at reducing social isolation.

Tickets cost £10 and are available through www.buytickets.gi.