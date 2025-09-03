SSAFA Gibraltar chairman recognised with Sir James Gildea Award

The Chairman of SSAFA Gibraltar, Alan Jones, has been awarded the Sir James Gildea Award for his voluntary service and leadership within the Gibraltar Serving Community Team.

The award was presented on behalf of SSAFA by the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, underlining the partnership between the organisation and the local military community.

The Sir James Gildea Awards are among SSAFA’s highest honours, recognising volunteers and staff whose service reflects the organisation’s core values and makes a difference to the Armed Forces community.

Since joining SSAFA, Mr Jones has led a team of volunteers supporting the serving community in Gibraltar by strengthening connections, reducing social isolation, and coordinating assistance for those facing welfare challenges or financial hardship.

Mr Jones said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Sir James Gildea Award, but it really reflects the hard work and heart of our whole team here in Gibraltar.”

“SSAFA is about people – being there for one another, building connections, and making sure no one feels alone. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and grateful to be part of such a committed and caring community.”