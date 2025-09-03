Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SSAFA Gibraltar chairman recognised with Sir James Gildea Award

By Chronicle Staff
3rd September 2025

The Chairman of SSAFA Gibraltar, Alan Jones, has been awarded the Sir James Gildea Award for his voluntary service and leadership within the Gibraltar Serving Community Team.

The award was presented on behalf of SSAFA by the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, underlining the partnership between the organisation and the local military community.

The Sir James Gildea Awards are among SSAFA’s highest honours, recognising volunteers and staff whose service reflects the organisation’s core values and makes a difference to the Armed Forces community.

Since joining SSAFA, Mr Jones has led a team of volunteers supporting the serving community in Gibraltar by strengthening connections, reducing social isolation, and coordinating assistance for those facing welfare challenges or financial hardship.

Mr Jones said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Sir James Gildea Award, but it really reflects the hard work and heart of our whole team here in Gibraltar.”

“SSAFA is about people – being there for one another, building connections, and making sure no one feels alone. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together, and grateful to be part of such a committed and caring community.”

Most Read

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Suspension of goods mail to USA affects Gibraltar Post Office

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Local News

Nicholas Martin returns to Gibraltar after 25 years with ‘Destello Azul’

Wed 27th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hand fans and hats to be distributed on National Day

3rd September 2025

Local News
Bruzon in St Helena for Commonwealth observer mission

3rd September 2025

Local News
Applications open for second round of Covid Fund

3rd September 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Electricity Authority on Eastside power outage

3rd September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025