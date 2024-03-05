Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SSAFA Gibraltar unveils new Community Connections Champions to combat loneliness

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2024

SSAFA Gibraltar, the Armed Forces charity, has announced the introduction of its Community Connections Champions (CCC) in Gibraltar, a new initiative designed to fight loneliness and foster a stronger, more united community.

CCC are made up by three volunteers Mel, Hannah, and Susan who are stepping forward to make a positive impact within the military and wider community.

The CCCs bring diverse backgrounds, passion, and a unified goal: to ensure no one in the community feels isolated or alone.

"I never want anyone to feel isolated, lonely or lost,” said Hannah.

Each champion joined the cause driven by a desire to bring people together, give back to the community, and make a tangible, positive difference in the lives of others.

“The Champions are focused on creating a vibrant community where everyone feels connected and supported,” said a statement from SSAFA.

“They aim to help the community come together, share skills and support, and provide different opportunities to promote engagement and participation. From organising special occasions to supporting events that cater to various interests and needs, the team is dedicated to enriching the lives of Gibraltar's serving residents.”

Becoming a CCC is more than a volunteer opportunity; it's a chance to touch people's lives deeply. "It gives a sense of purpose," said Mel, highlighting the profound impact volunteers can make. Susan added, "Providing a safe environment for those who feel lonely or isolated is rewarding beyond words."

SSAFA Gibraltar's CCCs are already planning a range of events and activities designed for community members to connect and build friendships, which will be announced shortly. They also support SSAFA Gibraltar’s Monthly Coffee Mornings, on the first Thursday of the month at Kings Chapel from 10.30am to noon.

“We invite the community to join us in this exciting journey. Whether you're interested in becoming a Community Connections Champion, a volunteer, or a committee member, your contribution can make a significant difference. Let's work together to ensure that no one in our community has to face loneliness alone,” said the SSAFA statement.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit SSAFA Gibraltar's Facebook page or contact by email at gibraltar.isc@ssafa.org.uk

Most Read

Local News

Promotions for three members of the RGP

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Albares seeks cross-party ‘unity and consensus’ on Spain’s treaty aims

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Lieutenant General Sir Benjamin Bathurst confirmed as next Governor of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Mar, 2024

Local News

New Parcel Post offices application filed with Town Planning

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Hebrew Primary School design personalised packages for cancer patients

5th March 2024

Local News
Gibraltar schools set to embrace Park 2 Park initiative

5th March 2024

Local News
Spring Visual Arts Competition 2024

5th March 2024

Local News
Manchester Army Cadet Force visit Gibraltar

5th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024