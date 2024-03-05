SSAFA Gibraltar unveils new Community Connections Champions to combat loneliness

SSAFA Gibraltar, the Armed Forces charity, has announced the introduction of its Community Connections Champions (CCC) in Gibraltar, a new initiative designed to fight loneliness and foster a stronger, more united community.

CCC are made up by three volunteers Mel, Hannah, and Susan who are stepping forward to make a positive impact within the military and wider community.

The CCCs bring diverse backgrounds, passion, and a unified goal: to ensure no one in the community feels isolated or alone.

"I never want anyone to feel isolated, lonely or lost,” said Hannah.

Each champion joined the cause driven by a desire to bring people together, give back to the community, and make a tangible, positive difference in the lives of others.

“The Champions are focused on creating a vibrant community where everyone feels connected and supported,” said a statement from SSAFA.

“They aim to help the community come together, share skills and support, and provide different opportunities to promote engagement and participation. From organising special occasions to supporting events that cater to various interests and needs, the team is dedicated to enriching the lives of Gibraltar's serving residents.”

Becoming a CCC is more than a volunteer opportunity; it's a chance to touch people's lives deeply. "It gives a sense of purpose," said Mel, highlighting the profound impact volunteers can make. Susan added, "Providing a safe environment for those who feel lonely or isolated is rewarding beyond words."

SSAFA Gibraltar's CCCs are already planning a range of events and activities designed for community members to connect and build friendships, which will be announced shortly. They also support SSAFA Gibraltar’s Monthly Coffee Mornings, on the first Thursday of the month at Kings Chapel from 10.30am to noon.

“We invite the community to join us in this exciting journey. Whether you're interested in becoming a Community Connections Champion, a volunteer, or a committee member, your contribution can make a significant difference. Let's work together to ensure that no one in our community has to face loneliness alone,” said the SSAFA statement.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit SSAFA Gibraltar's Facebook page or contact by email at gibraltar.isc@ssafa.org.uk