Mon 25th Mar, 2024

St Bernard’s Upper Primary Castle Steps Challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK / Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2024

As part of their charity based work, St Bernard’s Upper Primary undertook a “Castle Steps Challenge” to raise funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK, which is a charity that is very close to their hearts.

The school were supporting Lesley-Ann Cornelio, daughter of previous Headteacher Kenneth Saez, who is taking part in the London Marathon 2024 in support of the charity and in his memory.

Pupils and staff took turns throughout the day to walk as many times as possible up and down Castle Steps, which is in their school catchment area.

“It was an enjoyable and challenging way to raise funds whilst exercising,” said a statement from the school.

“The school are delighted to have raised a very significant amount of money, which will undoubtedly be put to very good use by their chosen charities.”

“The Headteachers are as always, very proud of their school community for their unwavering help and support in making this event such a huge success.”

