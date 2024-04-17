St George’s Day Parade 2024

Scouts Gibraltar and Girlguiding Gibraltar will be marking St George’s Day by exercising their Freedoms of the City of Gibraltar with a parade of Main Street this coming Saturday April 20.

The parade will march off from Casemates Square at 11am and will proceed south, past the Parliament Building where the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, will take a salute. The parade will then proceed past the Convent, where the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel will be taking the salute.

As well as celebrating St George’s Day, the parade will mark the official farewell to Sir David who has been the local President of Girlguiding and Patron of Scouting throughout his tenure on the Rock.