St Joseph make it look easy

St Joseph’s FC 5–0 Hound Dogs

Goals:

Rodríguez Moreno (15 min)

González Pérez (30 min)

Forján Gutiérrez (43 min)

Álvarez (76 min)

Rodríguez Moreno (90+1 min)

It was a dubious call, but Jolley had won a penalty on 12 minutes — one that St Joseph’s went on to waste, with the Hound Dogs keeper saving it.

The Saints didn’t have to wait long, though. Just two minutes later, they pressed forward and saw a shot creep in by the post to open the scoring.

St Joseph’s seemed to lack that final edge to make it two.

After 25 minutes, Hound Dogs had not posed any real threat, yet they had managed to hold the Saints to a solitary goal and only a handful of chances.

The second came from a corner, with the breeze over the goal helping the ball bend awkwardly toward the far post. It was headed in on the line with the keeper already beaten and stranded — although the ball had likely already crossed before the touch.

On 32 minutes, it could easily have been three, but the ball bounced across the goalmouth and out for a goal kick.

The third arrived late in the first half as Hound Dogs began to give way.

Two more goals in the second half sealed the result for St Joseph’s, who controlled the game comfortably from start to finish.