Tue 21st Jun, 2022

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School holds summer fete

By Chronicle Staff
21st June 2022

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School recently held a summer fete to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the inauguration of the school at South Barracks Road.

Year 1 pupils focused on the set up of the barracks and history of the school building, where they were joined by Phil Smith of the Gibraltar Museum who took the children back in time and brought history to life by wearing his old military uniform.

Year 2 pupils learnt about Gibraltar in 1992 under Joe Bossano’s tenure, which saw the first National Day celebration take place. They were treated to photos of the time and learnt about the difference between how children play today compared to then.

“This was an opportunity to bring the whole school community together to celebrate and to create a relaxed environment for children, parents and teachers to enjoy the exciting afternoon,” the Gibraltar Government said.
“The event was a great success, and the anniversary provided an opportunity for meaningful learning to take place linked to the school building which the children frequent every day.”
“It was also a chance to celebrate a key milestone which showed the children how much the world and Gibraltar has progressed over the past 30 years.”

