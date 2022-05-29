St Joseph’s schoolchildren in Rock Retreat

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have collaborated with the Rock Retreat to bring creative workshops for their Year 2 pupils.

Eleanor Taylor, an illustrator with more than 25 years’ experience creating art for children's books focused on using plants as an analogy for friendship.

The children learnt that, just as a plant needs nurturing with food and water, friendships need nurturing too.

They discussed what friendships need to grow and thrive and then they painted their characters and used these to decorate a plant which they planted themselves in the workshop too.

The children also gained an insight into how characters are created and illustrated in storytelling.