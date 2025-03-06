St Paul's Nursery children unveil handmade toys in ‘toy makers’ adventure’

As part of their Project-Based Learning initiative, St Paul’s Nursery children created handmade toys from recycled materials to enhance break times in one of the school’s playgrounds.

They invited loved ones to test and play with these toys during the ‘St Paul’s Toy Makers’ Adventure’ event, showcasing their work and commitment to sustainability.

The event highlighted the children's creativity and eco-friendly efforts, with toys made entirely from recycled materials, said a statement from the Government.

“Their loved ones were excited to see the children not only learning about reusing materials, but also contributing to the school community,” said the statement.

“The children had the chance to share their creations and celebrate the culmination of their learning during school assemblies to the children in the other year groups.”

They also visited local parks and Bayside School's Design and Technology Department for inspiration. St Paul’s values of kindness, community, creativity, and curiosity were central to the project.

“St Paul’s would like to thank all those involved in helping to make this learning project a fun, memorable and real-world experience for the children,” the statement added.