Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

St Paul's Nursery children unveil handmade toys in ‘toy makers’ adventure’

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2025

As part of their Project-Based Learning initiative, St Paul’s Nursery children created handmade toys from recycled materials to enhance break times in one of the school’s playgrounds.

They invited loved ones to test and play with these toys during the ‘St Paul’s Toy Makers’ Adventure’ event, showcasing their work and commitment to sustainability.

The event highlighted the children's creativity and eco-friendly efforts, with toys made entirely from recycled materials, said a statement from the Government.

“Their loved ones were excited to see the children not only learning about reusing materials, but also contributing to the school community,” said the statement.

“The children had the chance to share their creations and celebrate the culmination of their learning during school assemblies to the children in the other year groups.”

They also visited local parks and Bayside School's Design and Technology Department for inspiration. St Paul’s values of kindness, community, creativity, and curiosity were central to the project.

“St Paul’s would like to thank all those involved in helping to make this learning project a fun, memorable and real-world experience for the children,” the statement added.

Most Read

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Garcia tells UK MPs ‘status quo not an option’ after Brexit

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Features

Ella’s journey with rare condition hyperacusis

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Local News

Govt reconsiders Queen’s Hotel residents’ temporary relocation

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Special Olympics Squad depart Gibraltar enroute to the World Winter Games

6th March 2025

Local News
Arias-Vasquez establishes Young Accountants Think Tank

6th March 2025

Local News
Santos visits World Book Day celebrations at John Mackintosh Hall

6th March 2025

Local News
Global healthcare workforces are in an ‘existential crisis’, GHA Director General says

6th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025