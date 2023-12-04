St. Paul's pupils learn about Hanukkah from Hebrew Primary School's students

As part of their learning topic about Hanukkah, the reception pupils at St Paul’s School reached out to the Year 3 pupils at Hebrew Primary School to learn more about this Jewish Festival.

With a view to provide more real and meaningful learning experiences, the children visited Hebrew Primary School and participated in multisensory and hands-on activities which were kindly organised and led by the Year 3 pupils.

They also delivered a short assembly and supported the children in decorating some doughnuts.

“This collaborative experience between both schools was thoroughly enjoyed by all involved,” said a statement from the Government.