Mon 11th Apr, 2022

St Paul’s School choir visit Waterport Terraces Day Centre

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2022

Service users of the Waterport Terraces Day Centre welcomed pupils from St Paul's School choir earlier this month.

Following a hard time during the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the elderly members of our community the school wanted to bring the users some joy while also learning about the wellbeing of others.

This formed part of the school’s citizenship learning initiative, aimed to teach their pupils to appreciate the value of giving and how to positively influence the emotional wellbeing of others through their own actions.

With a view to raise smiles, the choir delivered a short performance full of singing and dancing that was greatly welcomed and enjoyed by all. Service users of the Waterport Day Centre kindly gifted the children with handmade Easter gifts as a gesture of gratitude for their wonderful performance.

“I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to the wonderful St Paul’s Choir and their teachers for approaching us with this great initiative. It is heart-warming to see Gibraltar’s future generation acknowledge the importance of positively influencing the emotional wellbeing of others through their actions. We look forward to further collaborating on joyous initiatives such as these in the future,” said the Chief Executive of the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas.

Minister for the Care Agency, Albert Isola said: “It is great to see such warm, kind smiles illuminate the Waterport Terraces Day Centre, following such a challenging period particularly experienced by the elderly members of our community. My heartfelt thanks to all involved in making this event a memorable one for all.”

