Tue 7th Jun, 2022

St Paul’s School marks Platinum Jubilee

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2022

St Paul’s School was a hive of activity in the run-up to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with learning activities centred around the Queen’s 70 year reign.

The schoolchildren were hooked into this topic through the arrival of a copy of the children’s picture book, ‘The Queen’s Hat’.

A range of events were organised by the school’s Staff, so that the children could better engage in, and understand, the historical importance of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. These have included an outdoor ‘street party’ with bunting, colourful decorations and music that also featured a visit by the Governor, Sir David Steel, who was treated to a wonderful rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ by all children.

Pupils also created a portrait of the Monarch using a range of recycled materials in order to promote eco-friendly art, while one of the most significant events was the planting of a Mulberry tree to commemorate this important occasion.

St Paul’s School took part in the Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark the Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth to plant a tree.

This was in-keeping with the School’s ethos of promoting sustainability and providing learners with opportunities to learn in nature. A commemorative plaque was also unveiled.

