Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

St Pauls solve King’s Coronation mystery

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2023

The children at St. Paul’s School enjoyed a full week of activities linked to the King’s Coronation celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, the children were presented with a conundrum.

The crown was missing its jewels and the children were tasked with the special job to find the missing jewels before the ceremony on Saturday.

Parts of the school were transformed into important London landmarks and, on the Thursday, the children arrived at school with their luggage to board ‘St. Paul’s Airways’ and ‘fly to London’.

During the course of the day, the children visited different London landmarks such as St. James’s Park, London Bridge, The British Library and The British Museum searching for the crown jewels.

Tea and scones were enjoyed by the children and their loved ones who were invited after school to attend ‘Tea at St. James’s Park’ to mark this special occasion.

On Friday, the Mayor Christian Santos visited the school to collect the finished crown and take it to ‘Westminster Abbey’ in time for the Coronation.

The Mayor of Gibraltar kindly gifted all the children with a cookie as a special thank you for all their efforts.

The school would like to express their sincerest thanks to the Gibraltar Borders and Coastguard Agency for manning the security checks at ‘St. Paul’s Airport’, the Mayor and the children’s loved ones in helping to make this event memorable for all the children.

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

UK union ends dispute with NATS at Gibraltar airport

Thu 11th May, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘owes Gibraltar a treaty’ and has ‘moral obligation’ to provide economic support if talks fail, Commons told

Thu 11th May, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Hardship up close

Tue 9th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
5in5 charity to hold fundraising events this weekend

12th May 2023

Features
Fashion launch ‘dream come true’ for Gibraltar designer

12th May 2023

Features
52 youngsters to hike 24km in DofE’s Bronze Award

11th May 2023

Features
Darkness Into Light raises £4,500 with sunrise walk

11th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023