St Pauls solve King’s Coronation mystery

The children at St. Paul’s School enjoyed a full week of activities linked to the King’s Coronation celebrations.

On Tuesday morning, the children were presented with a conundrum.

The crown was missing its jewels and the children were tasked with the special job to find the missing jewels before the ceremony on Saturday.

Parts of the school were transformed into important London landmarks and, on the Thursday, the children arrived at school with their luggage to board ‘St. Paul’s Airways’ and ‘fly to London’.

During the course of the day, the children visited different London landmarks such as St. James’s Park, London Bridge, The British Library and The British Museum searching for the crown jewels.

Tea and scones were enjoyed by the children and their loved ones who were invited after school to attend ‘Tea at St. James’s Park’ to mark this special occasion.

On Friday, the Mayor Christian Santos visited the school to collect the finished crown and take it to ‘Westminster Abbey’ in time for the Coronation.

The Mayor of Gibraltar kindly gifted all the children with a cookie as a special thank you for all their efforts.

The school would like to express their sincerest thanks to the Gibraltar Borders and Coastguard Agency for manning the security checks at ‘St. Paul’s Airport’, the Mayor and the children’s loved ones in helping to make this event memorable for all the children.