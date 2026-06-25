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Thu 25th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Stamp collectors invited to informal gathering at Campion Park

By Maria Jesus Corrales
25th June 2026

Philatelists and stamp collectors will have an opportunity to meet informally at Campion Park on Saturday morning during a gathering organised to coincide with a visit by the Chairman of the Gibraltar Study Circle, Stan Lawrence. 

The event will take place from 10am to 11.30am at the park next to King’s Bastion and is open to anyone with an interest in stamps, postal history and philately. 

It comes more than nine months after the Three Days of Philately event held last September, which brought together members of the Gibraltar Study Circle from the UK and local enthusiasts.  

The event attracted collectors of Gibraltar stamps, stationery and postal history and was widely regarded as a successful opportunity for enthusiasts to share their knowledge and collections. 

Mr Lawrence has arranged the gathering as a way of once again bringing together people who share an interest in the hobby in a relaxed and informal setting. 

The morning is intended as an opportunity for collectors to enjoy a coffee and conversation while discussing philately and exchanging views on their shared interests. 

Partners are also welcome to attend. 

Mr Lawrence said everyone with an interest in philately and stamps would be welcome, regardless of their level of experience, with the gathering aimed at providing a friendly and convivial atmosphere for collectors and enthusiasts to meet. 

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