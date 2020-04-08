Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Stargazers marvel at emerging pink supermoon in skies above UK

Jane Barlow

By Press Association
8th April 2020

By Tom Pilgrim and Jamie Harris, PA

Stargazers have been marvelling at the emergence of a pink supermoon in the night skies over the UK.

Across the country, people grabbed cameras and smartphones to try to record the lunar light show on Tuesday evening.

Twitter users posted their attempts to capture the view above them and to share their enjoyment at the “amazing” and “beautiful” sight.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon, which is due to reach its peak at 3.55am on Wednesday.

The pink supermoon name is a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

One user on Twitter commented: “It’s great that we can all do something positive and #lookup in these dark times.”

Another urged fellow tweeters: “That moon is beautiful tonight. Look out your window or step into your garden/balcony if you have one.”

“If anyone needs a moment of calm, take a look at the moon right now,” another Twitter user commented.

Sarah Jones, who took a photo of the moon from her back garden in Burton on Trent in Staffordshire, said: “The moon is one of my favourite things to take photos of, especially when its full.

“I just find it calming to look at and to know how many people in the world can see the same thing.”

In some other cultures, the pink moon is known as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon.

As this will also be a supermoon, people can expect it to look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee.

April’s supermoon is the third of the year, following the worm moon on March 9.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 7.

