Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 30th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Starmer continues push for closer EU ties in meeting with Macron

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the press at Britain's Embassy in Paris, during his visit to France. Photo by Justin Tallis/PA

By Press Association
29th August 2024

By Christopher McKeon in Paris, David Hughes and Helen Corbett, PA

Sir Keir Starmer has said he discussed his plans to reset relations with France and the European Union as a whole during talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

The Prime Minister held talks with Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace after meeting some of Team GB’s Paralympic athletes on Thursday morning.

Sir Keir said of his meeting with the French president: “We discussed the situation in Ukraine, as you would expect, the situation in the Middle East, bilateral issues in terms of trade and defence and security, but also the wider reset that I want in relation to our relations, not just with France, but with the EU in general.”

“They were the topics that we discussed as part of the reset, rebuild and making sure that our number one mission, which is growing the economy, is absolutely central to everything that we do.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders reflected on the success of the European Political Community meeting, held at Blenheim Palace last month, and agreed on the importance of further strengthening and broadening the close relationship between the UK and France in the coming months.”

The Prime Minister also welcomed the joint action between the UK and France to tackle small boat crossings and he and Mr Macron agreed to do more together to dismantle smuggling routes further upstream and increase intelligence sharing, the spokesperson said.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were among the audience at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony in the French capital on Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Paris follows talks in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a sign of his desire to seek closer relations with key figures in the EU.

On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.

He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with Mr Scholz and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.

An agreement on youth mobility has been suggested by Brussels and could be a key demand in any negotiations.

That could be seen as a step towards the restoration of free movement and Sir Keir said he did not have plans for a youth mobility deal, and he had “clear red lines” on the future relationship with the EU.

Germany’s ambassador to the UK has said an agreement with the European Union on youth mobility “should be in the British interest”.

Miguel Berger told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are many misunderstandings about what youth mobility really means.”

“It is not freedom of movement, it has nothing to do with migration.”

“It means that young people, who are really those who have most lost because of Brexit, that they have the possibility to come to the European Union, to come to the United Kingdom, for a limited amount of time, and then they will leave.”

“So, it’s enhancing the possibilities for young people.”

“That’s what we want. And it’s not only Germany, I can tell you all the 27 in the European Union want to enhance that.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

Derek Duarte wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Local News

Son’s walking tribute to mum raises £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Local News

GHA plans to ‘slowly but surely shift away’ from locums

Thu 29th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Starmer: hopes for reset with EU do not mean ‘reversing Brexit’

28th August 2024

Brexit
Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

24th July 2024

Brexit
UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

18th July 2024

Brexit
UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

11th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024