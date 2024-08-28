Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Starmer: hopes for reset with EU do not mean ‘reversing Brexit’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer with CEO of Siemens Energy Christian Bruch (left) during a visit to the Siemens Energy plant, part of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, in Berlin, during his visit to Germany. Photo by Justin Tallis/PA

By Press Association
28th August 2024

By Christopher McKeon in Berlin and David Hughes, PA

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany as part of a wider “reset” of relations with the European Union.

The Prime Minister, who agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with counterpart Olaf Scholz, said it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

Mr Scholz said the UK and Germany were “good friends, close partners and trusted allies” as Sir Keir promised a “bright new future” for the countries’ relationship.

Sir Keir said the new UK-Germany treaty would result in “deeper links on science, technology, development, people, business, culture” and “a boost to our trading relations”.

A new defence agreement will build on the “already formidable” co-operation between the two countries, Sir Keir said.

He said the treaty was a “once-in-a-generation chance to deliver for working people in Britain and in Germany”.

“Britain can advance its interests much more effectively when we work with friends and partners.”

“This treaty is part of a wider reset, grounded in a new spirit of cooperation with our shared understanding that this will be developed at pace, and that we hope to have agreed it by the end of the year.”

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.

Sir Keir’s hopes for the “wider reset” with the European Union would not amount to undoing the Brexit decision, he insisted.

“I’m absolutely clear that we do want a reset.”

“I have been able to repeat that here today, a reset with Europe, a reset with the EU.”

“That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union, but it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts, including the economy, including defence, including exchanges, but we do not have plans for a youth mobility scheme.”

An agreement on youth mobility has been suggested by Brussels and could be a key demand in any negotiations.

But that could be seen as a step towards the restoration of free movement and Sir Keir said he had “clear red lines” ahead of talks with the European Union on the future relationship.

He told reporters: “In relation to youth mobility, obviously, we’ve been really clear – no single market, no customs union, no free movement, no going back into the EU.”

“So the discussion about a close relationship with the EU, is in that context and within those frameworks.”

“I’m convinced, and I think you heard from the chancellor himself, that we can have a close relationship, notwithstanding those clear red lines that we’ve got and we’ve always had.”

Mr Scholz said: “We want to create good relations between the UK and the European Union, it can become better day by day, and we all share an interest.”

There was “reason to do everything in our power to improve relations between both countries but also the UK and the European Union”.

Following his engagements in Berlin, Sir Keir was heading to Paris for the start of the Paralympics and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he will continue to pursue his reset agenda.

Most Read

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

Man charged following Catalan Bay jet ski incident

Sun 25th Aug, 2024

Local News

As Govt to research nicotine, health concerns arise over ‘snus’

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Local News

GSD questions Govt’s plans for Upper Rock nature reserve

Tue 27th Aug, 2024

Local News

Derek Duarte wins ‘Our Gibraltar’ competition

Wed 28th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Govt warns of looming changes at border as EU prepares for automated checks

24th July 2024

Brexit
UK ‘reset’ to relations with EU could ‘forge the way’ to Gibraltar treaty

18th July 2024

Brexit
UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

11th July 2024

Brexit
Lammy and Albares to meet this week in bid to ‘push ahead’ with treaty negotiation

8th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024