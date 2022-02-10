Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Starmer: PM incited mob with conspiracy theory of violent fascists

Video grab image courtesy of Conor Noon of clashes between police and protesters in Westminster as officers use a police vehicle to escort Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to safety. Image by Conor Noon/via PA

By Press Association
10th February 2022

By Patrick Daly and Meg Hill, PA

Sir Keir Starmer has blamed Boris Johnson for the group of antivax protesters who accosted him, saying the Prime Minister knowingly pedalled “a conspiracy theory of violent fascists”.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said Mr Johnson had used a “deliberate slur without any basis in fact”.

“The PM knew exactly what he was doing. It is a conspiracy theory of violent fascists that has been doing the rounds for some time,” he said.

Mr Johnson last week accused his rival of failing to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

On Monday, police escorted the Labour leader away from demonstrators, some of whom accused him of “protecting paedophiles”.

“I have never been called a paedophile protector before. That happened yesterday for the first time in my life,” Sir Keir said.

“If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the Prime Minister said one week before then let them make that case. But they’ll never persuade me that there is no link.

“It’s not about me, it’s the way we conduct our politics. I don’t want to see us go down the route that this potentially takes us.”

Earlier, Sir Keir’s spokesperson said he was “fine” after the incident.

A spokesman for the opposition leader told reporters: “He was back at his desk straight after. Police did their job.

“Obviously these things look sort of rougher on the camera often than they are.

“But, as I say, police did a good job, he was back at his desk afterwards and he was off playing five-a-side football that night as normal.”

A host of Conservative and opposition MPs have called for Mr Johnson to apologise for what was branded a “scurrilous accusation” against Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged his original words last week in the Commons were “capable of being misconstrued” and said that was why he subsequently issued a “clarification”.

“The Prime Minister clarified his remarks last week to make clear he was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision,” the spokesman said.

He added: “I think the Prime Minister was making a political point about taking responsibility for organisations as a whole.”

Mr Johnson tweeted on Monday evening that the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

Labour said Monday’s incident occurred when Sir Keir, who was accompanied by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, was walking back from the Ministry of Defence after a briefing on the situation in Ukraine.

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Changes to Covid testing and sick notes

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar faces continued delay in exporting rubbish to Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Navy response to incursion draws flak in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
No 10 staff braced for questioning by ‘partygate’ police

10th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Three in 10 pupils worry about how online safety will impact their future

8th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Up to one in three UK children consuming caffeinated energy drinks – study

8th February 2022

UK/Spain News
Tories demand apology from Johnson over Savile smear after Starmer suffers abuse

8th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022