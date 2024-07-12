Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Starmer says ‘Britain belongs on world stage’ at end of first summit as PM

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer holds a press conference at the end of the Nato 75th anniversary summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, in Washington DC, US. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA

By Press Association
12th July 2024

By David Hughes, PA Political Editor in Washington

Sir Keir Starmer declared the UK was back playing a leading role on the world stage at the conclusion of his first international summit as Prime Minister.

Sir Keir said he would “reset” the UK’s relationship with Europe, “return to leadership” on climate change and “engage more deeply” with developing countries in the southern hemisphere.

His comments came at the conclusion of Nato’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington, where the Prime Minister said the allies had united behind Ukraine and the idea that a Russian victory is “unthinkable”.

The 32-strong alliance has put Ukraine on an “irreversible” path to full Nato membership and committed extra military aid.

Sir Keir said: “Together with our allies today, we have reaffirmed our unshakeable support for Ukraine’s ultimate victory.

“Our determination – to deliver justice for the awful crimes that Russia has committed.

“You will have all seen the scenes this week in Kyiv, Russia using some of the deadliest weapons in its arsenal on innocent children. Striking a hospital.

“The alternative to Ukraine’s victory is unthinkable.”

It would be an “affront to our values” and give “a green light to aggressors everywhere”, he warned.

Sir Keir has committed to provide £3 billion of military aid to Ukraine every year “for as long as it takes”.

At the Washington summit, the alliance as a whole promised a 40 billion dollar (£31 billion) annual support package, a new body to coordinate that help and measures to ramp up the industrial production of military equipment.

Sir Keir said the allies “confirmed Ukraine’s irreversible path to full Nato membership”.

The gathering in Washington was Sir Keir’s debut on the international stage, and his decision to highlight efforts to repair relations with Europe and put the fight against climate change at the heart of his diplomatic policy served to underline the break from his predecessor Rishi Sunak.

Sir Keir said: “Britain belongs on the world stage.

“So I am determined to reset our relationship with Europe, return to leadership on climate change and engage more deeply with the global south.”

He said he was “determined to renew Britain’s place on the world stage”.

He added that he was “proud of what we have to offer, confident, not just in the value of our strength, but in the strength of our values”.

The summit came “in a new and dangerous era” for the world, defined by “volatility and insecurity”, he said, adding that Vladimir Putin’s Russia poses a “generational threat”, supported by North Korea and Iran, while conflicts rage across the Middle East and Africa.

He also highlighted the “challenge” of China, terrorism and the undermining of international institutions.

Most Read

Local News

Judge laments ‘onerous, costly’ exercise as parking tickets withdrawn for lack of evidence

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Brexit

UK and Spain want to ‘move forward quickly’ on Gib treaty

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Local News

Govt condemns unruly behaviour in Camp Bay pool

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

New taxi app aims to modernise service

Thu 11th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Healey sets out UK’s path to close defence co-operation with EU

11th July 2024

UK/Spain News
Starmer plans ‘root and branch’ UK defence review

10th July 2024

UK/Spain News
Rachel Reeves prepared for ‘short-term pain’ in drive to get Britain building

8th July 2024

UK/Spain News
HMS Diamond returns to UK after protecting shipping from Houthi attacks

8th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024