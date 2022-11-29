Startup Grind Gibraltar celebrates five years

To celebrate just over five years since the inauguration of Startup Grind in Gibraltar, an initiative has been launched recognising businesses and entrepreneurs within their network with a Standards of Excellence and Startup Awards 2022 Event on December 1 at Barbary Restaurant at Sunborn Yacht Hotel.

Back in March 2017 the very first Fireside Chat was hosted with Mike Balfour and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo delivering the opening remarks. Thanks to the support of sponsors, partners and attendees the local chapter has sustained success by bringing the local business community together monthly with some incredible achievements throughout the years picking up many Global Awards including Chapter Director Denise Matthews awarded Director of the Year 2020 .

Since 2017 Startup Grind Gibraltar has hosted 70+ consecutive monthly events including transitioning to online in record time throughout the pandemic. Startup Grind is a global community where you can learn, share and meet other entrepreneurs and businesses through conversations, events and initiatives led by local and international founders or super successful entrepreneurs. The events are held monthly by chapters all over the world in more than 600 cities and 125 countries, inviting the greatest speakers from each community, having an impact on more than 5m people.

Locally the focus is also on providing long term value with most events featuring women and/ or addressing diversity & inclusion. They have supported more than 12 local charities campaigning to help raise money, including organising a christmas food hampers collection, charity football match, bake sale and beach clean. Approximately £40,000.00 has been donated to charities and organisations and 2 Non Profits have been driven forward by engaging with stakeholders that are part of the network that supports their initiatives.

This year to showcase and continue to motivate and recognise the efforts to positively impact the workplace and community businesses, organisations, startups and individuals have been nominated in six categories Social Responsibility and Charitable Organisations, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Environment Social Governance, Supporting Continued Education, Innovation and Scalability, Best Local Startup and Best Female Entrepreneur. The aim is to host this yearly to continue to push boundaries for better standards and raise the bar within these categories with more categories to be added next year. The winners for 2022 have been chosen by the public and two judges Mike Balfour and Professor Daniella Tilbury.

“From the day I was given the opportunity to host these events in Gibraltar we have worked tirelessly to make the community proud and ensure we bring as much long term value as possible,” Chapter Director Denise Matthews said.

“Everything that has transpired since has exceeded all my expectations so sharing this experience and showing my gratitude is the only way to celebrate five years of Startup Grind in Gibraltar.”

“We believe in making friends, not contacts. We believe in giving first. We believe in helping others. We are passionate about helping founders, entrepreneurs, and startups succeed. We intend to make the journey less lonely, more connected, and more memorable.”

“There have been many uphill moments too but having the overwhelmingly positive response to this initiative and boosting morale to end the year is the one thing that keeps me motivated.”

To find out more about Startup Grind Gibraltar and subscribe to their newsletters go to www.startupgrind.com/gibraltar