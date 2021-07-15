Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Jul, 2021

Features

Startup Grind raises over £1,000 for Clubhouse Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2021

Startup Grind Gibraltar’s Summer Party has helped to raise more than £1,000 for Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Over 80 people came together to celebrate the start of the summer and raise money for Clubhouse Gibraltar, a charity that is providing support in the community for those who have been affected by mental illness and mental health problems.

As a result of a charity football match, ticket sales for the summer party and a raffle, the Startup Grind Gibraltar team were able to raise £1,087 for the charity and present a cheque to Emily Adamberry, Founder and CEO of Clubhouse Gibraltar.

Startup Grind’s Chapter Director, Denise Matthews, said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone. Through the charity football match and summer party we are so happy to have been able to raise over £1,000 for a charity that offers solutions for the issues caused by mental health as this has been affecting so many of us during restrictions. We are extremely grateful for the support we received from all the businesses involved and especially to the GFA for helping organise the matches and their contribution.”

