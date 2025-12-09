Stella Bosano on winning ‘Face Off’ GBC’s makeup artistry competition

by Sophie Macdonald

Winning GBC’s Face Off: The Next Generation was no easy feat for Stella Bosano.

The competition brought together some of the most talented emerging makeup artists in Gibraltar, but Stella’s talent shone through, impressing both judges and viewers with her creativity and technical skill.

Reflecting on the experience, she said she felt “incredibly grateful and proud” of what she had achieved. She described the show as a major milestone in her developing career and was thrilled that her efforts had been recognised.

For her, the journey was as enjoyable as her victory.

She spoke about the process of brainstorming and planning her looks, saying she “genuinely loved every step”.

Each challenge presented an opportunity to explore new ideas, and while there were a couple of “bumps in the road”, these only made her more determined, motivating her to push forward.

“Every week I looked forward to the next challenge”, she shared, describing the excitement and satisfaction that came with each completed look as “the best time”.

She highlighted how the show’s challenges “inspired her”, noting that she will “forever be grateful for the experience”.

One memorable moment for Stella came during the ‘Express Yourself’ challenge, which asked contestants to showcase their personal style as artists.

She drew inspiration from painting, a long-time passion of hers. She explains that she has “always been drawn to art and painting, and I consider myself an artistic makeup artist. That artistic approach influences everything I create”.

Her approach to makeup is clearly influenced by her love of art, and that creativity was highlighted in the challenge. The judges praised her originality and the precision of her designs, noting the skill inherent to her personal style.

Stella described how valuable Face Off has been for both her confidence and portfolio.

She is currently applying to universities, hoping to continue develop her skills at prestigious institutions, like the London College of Fashion. She hopes to continue learning, experimenting and growing as an artists.

Stella also offered advice for anyone considering entering a potential future Face Off competition: preparation and practice, she heeds, are essential.

“The second time you try something, it’s always better because you eliminate small mistakes,” she said.

She encouraged future contestants to enjoy the process, take in every moment, and embrace challenges along the way.

“It can definitely be overwhelming and stressful at times, but you will never regret putting in the work,” she said.

For Gibraltar’s creative community, her achievement highlights the talent and potential of local artists.

The show has provided a platform for emerging makeup artists to showcase their work, and her success illustrates how dedicated and creativity can combine to create impressive results.

Stella’s story is one of dedication, creativity and persistence.

With the recognition from Face Off, she has proven that talent, paired with hard work, can open doors to opportunity and set the stage for a bright future in the world of makeup artistry.

Stella shows that practice makes perfect, and encourages others to “practice as much as you can”.