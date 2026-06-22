Stella selected into GB Team

Gibraltar’s up and coming rider Stella McCoomb was to receive a further boost to her young riding career after being selected for team GB for the European Championships next month.

This a first for Gibraltar and was described as an “outstanding achievement.”

Stella with her old faithful Dos Alamos will be travelling to Czech Republic next month, July, to compete at the dressage European championships.

Next weekend Stella will attend a pre camp in Windsor with team GB coaching staff and the rest of the team.

“Stella is delighted to have achieved what has been her aim for the past two years. Having successfully won national and international events in Spain, Stella now goes to the highest platform of dressage to compete against the best in Europe.”

Her selection was announced on the British Dressage official website last week as British Dressage Under 25 and Under 21 Selectors announced the combinations they have selected to represent Great Britain at the 2026 FEI European Championships across the five different age categories.

The FEI Under 25 and Young Rider European Championships are due to take place in Pilisjaszfalu, Hungary, from 6 – 12 July, followed by the Juniors and Children on Horses, which will be held at Olomouc in the Czech Republic from 13 – 19 July. Finally, the Pony European Championships will be held at Le Mans in France, from 28 July – 2 August.

Judy Harvey, International Director at British Dressage, commented: “We have seen some exciting progression of our youth riders this season and we are delighted by the level of improvement they have demonstrated, so there is a lot to look forward to this summer. This year marks a significant milestone for BD, as it will be the first time that we have sent a team to represent Great Britain in all five age categories.

“We have several exciting medal prospects, so it will hopefully lead to a thrilling competition. The U25 & U21 European Championships are a great environment for the development of our young riders, and we wish them all the best of luck.”