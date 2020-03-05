Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

STEM panel marks International Women’s Day

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2020

Raising the profile of women in STEM is a key first step in reversing the under-representation of women in STEM-related careers.

That was the message from the Women in STEM panel discussion organised by the Ministry of Equality to mark International Women’s Day 2020.

The event, which was open to the public and was over-subscribed, featured women working locally in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Panelists included Christina Macano, Consultant Surgeon at the GHA, Natalie Soiza, Public Analyst at the GHA, Cristina Turbatu, Director and Co-founder Girls in Tech (Gibraltar), Naomi Sercombe, IT Operations and Service Management Lead at Gibraltar International Bank, Katharine Edwards, Civil Engineer and Angelique Linares, Managing Partner, EY Gibraltar.

The panellists spoke of the importance of challenging gender stereotypes from an early age and changing that narrative around who works in each of these professions.

“I am delighted to have marked International Women’s Day 2020 in such a positive way with an impressive panel of women who work in STEM locally and to see that this event has been so well received by the local community,” said Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento.

“Women are under-represented in STEM and STEM-related careers and pathways and it is crucial that we close this gap.”

“Raising the profile and visibility of women who work in STEM locally is an important first step in sending the vitally important message to everyone in the community that there is a definite place and role for women in these fields.”

“Communicating this message to all young people - but particularly to young girls and women - is fundamental in ensuring that they develop their full potential. I was particularly happy to see so many young people in the room today and how.”

“Additionally, ensuring that there is greater participation by women in STEM fields, such as Technology, can only be positive for the local labour market which is in ever-increasing demand of professionals in this field.”

The evening was opened by Ms Sacramento and the panel discussion mediated by Marlene Dalli.

Also at the event were representatives of stakeholders such as private sector technology firms, the Department of Education together with Headteachers and teachers of most schools, the GHA, the Youth Service, the Chamber of Commerce, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business, Guiding Gibraltar, the Scouts Association, the Duke of Edinburgh Association and others.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Man in self-isolation describes prison van journey home

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GRA survey finds Gibraltar-based gambling companies know how to protect data

5th March 2020

Local News
Panel discusses ‘safe’ options for unplanned pregnancy

5th March 2020

Local News
Gibraltar Government advises public to avoid large gatherings due to virus concerns

5th March 2020

Local News
Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

4th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020