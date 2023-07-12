Stephen Balban presented with Royal Navy White Ensign

The Royal Navy White Ensign was recently presented to Stephen Balban as a multiple medalist in the Special Olympics and a keen flag collector.

The President of the 4x4 Club, which supports the Special Olympics in Gibraltar through activities and annual donations, recently asked Warrant Officer Brian Morris whether a flag could be presented to Mr Balban.

Mr Balban has been participating in the Special Olympics for some years and during the 2017 World Games in Austria, he was a member of the hockey squad and earned a medal with the team.

He competed with the swimming team at the 2019 World Games in Malta and won the Gold Medal.

He also won the Silver Medal for swimming backstroke at the World Games in Berlin this year.

Mr Balban works part time with Green Ark tending the plants and as well as being a keen horticulturalist, he has also been collecting flags from around the world since he was a child.

About 80 members of British Forces Gibraltar welcomed Mr Balban to the Naval Base today and offered their congratulations for his commitment and achievements.

Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, also presented Stephen with the Royal Navy White Ensign, bringing him one step closer to his aim of collecting every flag imaginable.