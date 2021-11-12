Still writing patient’s notes with pen and ink, the old fashioned way
I can only describe my guest this week, and perhaps if you have been a patient of his, you will understand when I say, he is a ‘classic gentleman doctor’. He inspires the utmost respect. He is disciplined and serious, and yet approachable, and in my case, I always felt in safe hands. Before I...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here