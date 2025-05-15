Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Stop the Pipe Monster campaign urges tenants to help prevent drain blockages

By Chronicle Staff
15th May 2025

The Ministry for Housing has launched a new awareness campaign calling on tenants of Government estates to avoid flushing wipes and other non-biodegradable items down the toilet.

The Stop the Pipe Monster campaign aims to reduce the number of daily drain blockages reported to the Housing Department, many of which cause significant damage inside homes and to the drainage system. One recent incident involved sewage overflowing into a residence due to a blocked drain, which was described as both unpleasant and costly to resolve.

Items recently recovered from blocked drains include wipes, sanitary products, cat litter and even a pair of trousers.

The campaign encourages tenants not to “feed the monster” that lives in the drainage system by flushing inappropriate items. Stickers promoting the message have been distributed to Tenants’ Associations across Government estates.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “The Housing Department are receiving daily reports of drain blockages caused by tenants flushing inappropriate items down their toilets.”

“Usually this means an unpleasant experience with sewage overflows for that family and their neighbours, and also means that money that could be used to improve the estate is instead spent on fixing these problems that can be avoided with some common sense and civic pride.”

“Please think twice before flushing anything down the toilet. Even wipes that say they are flushable can get stuck in the drains and cause a blockage, so it’s best to simply throw them in the bin. Stop the pipe monster: don’t feed it your rubbish!”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for Gibraltar sign in Campion Park

Wed 14th May, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar Government announces new digital clearing and settlement framework

Tue 13th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
The Governor visits RSM Gibraltar

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar National Archives receives new photo stand through donation

15th May 2025

Local News
Late Medieval Round Tower listed as protected heritage asset

15th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust calls for long-term vision to safeguard Old Town

15th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025