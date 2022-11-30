Stories of the Royal family
Author Dr Rory Cormac kept his audience captivated as he told stories and secrets about the Royal family from Queen Victoria to Princess Diana at his talk during Saturday’s Gibunco Literary Festival event. He told how the late Queen Elizabeth II as a princess helped in throwing the Germans off the scent of the D-day...
