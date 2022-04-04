Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Photos by Eyleen Gomez. La Linea image by Maria Jesus Corrales.

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2022

Storm swells battered the coastlines of Gibraltar and La Linea on Monday, surging over low-lying areas such as Rosia Bay and cutting off part of the access road in Spain leading to the border.

La Linea mayor Juan Franco urged people to exercise extreme caution and try to avoid the eastern seaboard area, where the waves had destroyed promenade infrastructure and flooded sections of road.

In Gibraltar, the storm swell swept over the beachside promenade at Rosia Bay, pushing rocks and debris across the area.

On the east side, waves occasionally broke over the sea wall at Catalan Bay and Europa Point was lashed by wind and sea spray.

Earlier in the day, gale force winds toppled a small tree on Europa Road near the Rock hotel.

The Gibraltar Government had issued a weather warning from MeteoGib highlighting “unseasonably heavy” sea swells of over 4m.

“This may lead to some over-topping of seas and a risk of local flooding around low-lying coastal areas,” the government said.

The flash warning also forecast severe gale force winds of 45 knots, with gusts of up to 55 knots, alongside heavy rain of up to 50mm in a six-hour period.

The worst of the stormy weather is expected to commence easing by late Tuesday morning.

Most Read

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission official says negotiation ‘deadlines aren’t useful’, hinting at treaty talks beyond Easter

Sun 3rd Apr, 2022

Local News

A llanito dream of re-imagined Gibraltarian cuisine in St Albans

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

After thousands and thousands of photographs, Bugeja remains the man with his eye on Gib

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Supreme Court to rule on CM’s libel suit over Vox MP’s ‘aggressive smear campaign’

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt announces mini-reshuffle as Gibraltar faces ‘most challenging year’ since 1967

4th April 2022

Local News
Supreme Court to rule on CM’s libel suit over Vox MP’s ‘aggressive smear campaign’

4th April 2022

Local News
A llanito dream of re-imagined Gibraltarian cuisine in St Albans

4th April 2022

Local News
WISeKey plans Gibraltar metaverse gateway

2nd April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022