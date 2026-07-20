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Mon 20th Jul, 2026

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Local News

Storytelling session brings Gibraltar to life for young learners in Tetouan

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2026

Work in Morocco continues at the Iklyle Cultural Centre in Tetouan which recently hosted an engaging storytelling and creative workshop for children, organised in collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar.  

The event provided a unique opportunity for young participants to discover Gibraltar through literature, language, and art. The session began with a remote reading of the children's book I Live on a Rock by Gideon Bentata, delivered by Dr John Cortes. 

Through the story, children were introduced to Gibraltar's distinctive landscape, wildlife, culture, and way of life, sparking curiosity and enthusiasm among the audience. The young participants remained focused and engaged throughout the session, contributing actively to discussions and asking thoughtful questions about Gibraltar.  

Many were particularly keen to practise and develop their English language skills, expressing themselves confidently and enthusiastically during the workshop activities.  

Following the storytelling session, children took part in an interactive workshop that explored themes from the book and encouraged them to reflect on what they had learned. The event concluded with a creative activity in which participants designed and created their own bookmarks inspired by Gibraltar.  

Drawing on images and ideas from the story, the children produced colourful and imaginative designs that reflected their growing understanding of the Rock and its unique identity.  

As part of the visit, Project Co-ordinator Mark Montovio presented a number of publications to the Director of the Iklyle Cultural Centre as a contribution to the centre's educational and cultural resources.  

These included 123 Cook, an inclusive recipe book that uses basic English, images, and easy-to-follow symbols to make cooking accessible to a wide range of learners; Dar el Hana... 30 Years On, a publication documenting the highly successful educational programme delivered over many years for A Level students at Dar el Hana, widely known as The Cheshire Home; and Garden of Thoughts, a collection of poems written by pupils of the Gibraltar College.  

A selection of children's books by Gibraltar authors was also donated to the head of the library, helping to further promote cultural exchange and awareness of Gibraltar's literary heritage.  

The strong level of participation and enthusiasm demonstrated the value of cultural and educational exchanges that connect young people from both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar.  

By combining storytelling, language learning, and creative expression, the event fostered curiosity, intercultural understanding, and meaningful engagement among the children. 

Dr Cortes welcomed the success of the initiative, which forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen educational and cultural links between Gibraltar and Morocco.  

Events such as this create opportunities for young people to learn about one another's communities while building confidence, creativity, and international friendships.  

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