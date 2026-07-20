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Mon 20th Jul, 2026

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Three new public electric vehicle charging points installed

By Chronicle Staff
20th July 2026

Three new public electric vehicle charging points have been installed at Europa Point and Ragged Staff as part of the Government of Gibraltar’s plans to expand the network and support cleaner transport.

Two of the on-street charging points are located at Europa Point, next to the children’s park, while the third has been installed within the Pay and Display Zone at Ragged Staff.

The Ministry of Transport said the facilities had been commissioned and were now available for use.

The charging bays are reserved for electric vehicles while they are actively charging. Signs and instructions have been installed at each location explaining how to use the facilities and setting out the applicable parking conditions.

The Government said the expansion supported the objectives of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, which includes promoting low-emission vehicles and encouraging a gradual move towards cleaner forms of transport.

It said increasing the availability of charging infrastructure would provide greater convenience for electric vehicle owners while helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, vehicle emissions and the impact of road transport on local air quality.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: "We are leading the transition to electric vehicles by phasing in electric buses and supporting the electrification of the taxi fleet. Now, the introduction of these additional public charging points is another positive step in supporting the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transport in Gibraltar.”

“Expanding the availability of accessible charging infrastructure is essential if we are to encourage greater uptake of electric vehicles and reduce emissions from road transport.”

"These new facilities at Europa Point and Ragged Staff provide added convenience for EV users while contributing to our wider environmental and transport objectives under the STTPP. We remain committed to delivering practical improvements that support modern, sustainable mobility and improve the quality of life for our community."

The Ministry said it would continue monitoring demand and usage across the existing charging network to identify other locations for possible expansion as the number of electric vehicles increases.

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