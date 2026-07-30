Symphonic Rock on the rise

A debut album titled ‘Ascending’ from a band called ‘Midnight Myth’ spins for me. It is a profound work of Symphonic Rock, and I am not an authority on that genre but can appreciate its polish. Here are my thoughts, some collected fragments of descriptions which I noted as each of its tracks unfolded for me.

‘Architects of Deceit’ opens with an expansive soundscape and driving solid guitar lines from local guitarist Paul Cano who is also credited for keyboards. Operatic voices follow on, soaring skywards and inviting melody. A mid-section lead brings us back to the metal guitar which has precision and a girthy tone always commanding attention….

‘Endlessly’ is a melodic and vocally driven romantic song from Claudia Folliero, a ‘Nightwish’ fan (Nightwish is an influential Finnish band) and Claudia sings soprano in a choir. Past its mid-section, a rich commanding lead solo takes the keyboards with it and into a key change then towards a spectacular ending ….

‘Envoys of Avarice’ is a ponderous guitar driven piece with a rich melodic lead break, choral and operatic vocals abound here and there is a symphonic break which is later punctuated by a heartbeat-like drum that keeps riveting my attention before the end of the track….

‘Hastings’ is an instrumental with impressive keyboards and a guitar riff kicking it off, then driving hard to a ‘warring factions-like’ anti-climax, as it approaches mid track. Enigmatic voices join in the deconstruct section and the lead keeps up the tension along with furious drums pounding from Oliver Howard. All of this, well recorded and mixed….

‘In the Sacred Name of Love.’ Glorious keyboards intro followed by roaring guitar riffs, extreme and busy track till mid song, with great guitar driving it and then giving way to the keyboards which then give a small measure of melodic respite. Harmonized guitar adds tension and authority which then leads to the jagged sudden end!

Strong riffs greet ‘Midnight Magic’ into existence, and a battle-cry guitar lead section eventually returns the listener to the intro riffs. Furious drumming and a well-executed solo all deconstruct into a solitary hammer hitting an anvil and another sudden end!

‘Night of the Long Knives’ announces itself with a menacing low growl and keyboard phrases which lead into the fast tempo that drives this seventh track. It has a male narrative voice part: “It’s said that betrayal from those we trust the most can never be truly forgiven”. The main guitar solo has a bunch of blistering lead figures. This one has a forceful rhythm, and the vocals seem more upfront in the mix and sounds epic.

‘Song for Presidents’ has a lush opening in minor chords and voices soon join, until the rat-a-tat of a snare drum welcomes the proper beat. There’s very heavy and precise guitar riffing just before the mid-section, where the glorious, harmonized guitar takes centre stage. Before the end, the beat stops and the final crash cymbal give you a chance to catch your breath- phew! This is meaty stuff indeed and the lyric concept pointedly asks: Why do Presidents not fight in wars?

‘The Journey’ is restless and demands attention, however the vocal is quite upfront and very easy on the ear, we are drawn into a menacing sounding mid-section with a low drone and a melodic bass from (Ricky Garrido). Notes which easily glide in. There is also a quasi-Arabic styled soaring melody from Claudia the singer. It has a very impressive ending….

‘Winter’ is the closer of this fine debut album. Atmospheric keyboards and a gentle melody announce that winter is coming, and the minor chords hold your attention till the harmonised guitars start announcing a heaviness which then melds with the vocals from Claudia and the majestic chords. They continue onwards but later dissipate into a short and simple keyboard outro….

I am impressed with the amount of work and inspiration which must have driven this project. The line up of this band is always impressive and their playing shows authority. Their various musical influences, mainly from Symphonic Rock, have been harnessed into a cohesive and polished sound which makes this band sound ‘played-in’ and very experienced, a fact which I cannot fully evaluate, as I am neither a disciple nor an authority on this genre.

However, my ears tell me that this is well constructed music and as I am open to many genres and listen to many music streams, I use this as a sense of my judgement and always add an honest approach when reviewing all music.

That this is a debut album from the band ‘Midnight Myth,’ bodes well for garnering interest from central European markets where this genre of Symphonic Rock music has a big following.