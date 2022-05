Strait of Gibraltar Association deliver GHITA painting

The Strait of Gibraltar Association delivered a painting to Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA).

The artwork was bought a year ago by GHITA from an art gallery organised by Attawasol Association for the Hearing Impaired from Tangier.

This purchase is part of the support provided by Gibraltar associations and charities to Moroccan Association.

The painting was handed to Edgar Triay GHITA´s Chairperson by Strait of Gibraltar Association patrons Henry and Priscilla Sacramento and trustee Kevin Parody.