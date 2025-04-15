Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Attawassol

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2025

As part of its ongoing charitable work in Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the Attawassol Association for the Education, Teaching, and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier.

This contribution reflects the Trust’s continued commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities through impactful, grassroots initiatives.

The Attawassol Association plays a crucial role in empowering children with hearing impairments by providing access to education, vocational training, and social integration services. This donation will directly support the association’s efforts to improve the lives of these children, helping them reach their full potential and participate more fully in society, said a statement from the Trust.

This latest act of generosity forms part of the Trust’s broader philanthropic mission one made possible thanks to the support of the people of Gibraltar and the fundraising efforts led by the Trust.

Previous beneficiaries include Caring for Gibraltar, 100% Mamans (which supports single mothers in Tangier), and the Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Gibraltar community and its dedicated trustees for making such meaningful contributions a reality.

Most Read

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

RGP faces tough tech challenge

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Local News

‘Tale of two cities’ art exhibition launched in Tangier

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

15th April 2025

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers training workshops

15th April 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Fishing Club impresses at 32nd World Championships

15th April 2025

Local News
Ministers visit St Martin’s School

15th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025