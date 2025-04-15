Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust donates £1,000 to Attawassol

As part of its ongoing charitable work in Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has donated £1,000 to the Attawassol Association for the Education, Teaching, and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children in Tangier.

This contribution reflects the Trust’s continued commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities through impactful, grassroots initiatives.

The Attawassol Association plays a crucial role in empowering children with hearing impairments by providing access to education, vocational training, and social integration services. This donation will directly support the association’s efforts to improve the lives of these children, helping them reach their full potential and participate more fully in society, said a statement from the Trust.

This latest act of generosity forms part of the Trust’s broader philanthropic mission one made possible thanks to the support of the people of Gibraltar and the fundraising efforts led by the Trust.

Previous beneficiaries include Caring for Gibraltar, 100% Mamans (which supports single mothers in Tangier), and the Assadaka Association of Mentally Disabled Children in Tangier.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Gibraltar community and its dedicated trustees for making such meaningful contributions a reality.