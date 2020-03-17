Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Street cleaning campaigns parking restrictions

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government has advised the public and residents that periodic street cleaning campaigns will continue as scheduled.
The government said keeping streets clean is all the more relevant in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Motor vehicle owners and residents are nonetheless kindly reminded to respect parking signs and demarcations throughout Gibraltar and within Residential Parking Zones so cleaning service providers and essential services undertaking works may continue to run with their necessary schedules and operations,” the government said.
“The Government understands that some vehicle owners may be unable to move their vehicle if they are in self-isolation as a result of the virus.”
“In such cases, a relative, friend or neighbour should be asked to move the car, taking the necessary precautions.”
In the event that such a vehicle owner is issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to move their respective car or motorcycle, but feels that they had a legitimate reason for doing so, they should please contact Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd on 200 49202 as the same may be rescinded.

