Thu 26th Jun, 2025

Street football returns again this summer

By Stephen Ignacio
26th June 2025

Street football made its return under the umbrella of the Gibraltar FA. With Street Football events launched last summer, the association is once again providing a full programme of events for the coming months as it brings street football back to the community.
The programme is free and open, inclusive, and accessible to all children and young people from school years 3 to 10.
Sessions will run for six weeks, twice a week, alternating between Mondays and Wednesdays, and Tuesdays and Thursdays, making it easier for everyone to join at some point during the week. The association also included a girls-only session which took place this past Monday.
“Delivered in partnership with the Ministries of Youth and Sport, these sessions will see GFA coaches encouraging young people to try out football tricks and take part in small-sided, street football matches, all in a relaxed, safe and fun environment. It’s perfect for those who want to play casually, make friends, and enjoy the game outside of traditional league structures.
There’s no need to commit to every session—just come when you can,” said the Gibraltar FA.

