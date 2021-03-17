Strict precautions for GHA staff who declined vaccine

The Gibraltar Health Authority has placed further precautions on staff who have declined the Covid-19 vaccine, including increased testing and the wearing of PPE.

The vast majority, some 89% of GHA staff and 97% of ERS staff, have taken up the Covid-19 vaccine.

But, for those staff who declined the vaccine, they will be working with more precautions than their vaccinated counterparts.

No.6 Convent Place confirmed one member of staff who declined the vaccine had to be moved to a different work area as their constant wearing of PPE was causing anxiety to patients they were looking after.

“There are a very small number of GHA staff who have either declined the vaccine at this time, or have been unable to have the vaccine for a specific reason,” a Gibraltar Government spokesman told the Chronicle.

“While all staff, including those vaccinated, continue to wear masks on GHA premises and appropriate PPE for the clinical activity they are undertaking and the clinical workspace in which they work.”

“Those who have not been vaccinated wear full PPE at all times, and there are other precautions.”

The spokesman confirmed all vaccinated GHA and ERS will staff continue to be swabbed once a week and unvaccinated staff are swabbed twice a week.

Also, all staff members will continue to observe rules such as social distancing and hand washing, not only for their clinical duties but for all activities.

The vaccine roll out has seen over 48,000 jabs administered, with 18,629 being second doses.

