Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Struggling to sleep? Four foods to eat for a better night’s kip

By Press Association
21st October 2020

By Liz Conno
A third of the UK population are estimated to suffer with insomnia according to The Sleep Council – but in the wake of lockdown, research suggests that half of us are now struggling to drift off at night.

A study by King’s College London and Ipsos Mori published in June, found that 50% of the 2,254 people interviewed said their sleep was more disturbed than usual, and this rose to 62% among those who said they were certain or very likely to face financial difficulties because of disruption caused by Covid-19.

Whether you’re tossing and turning because of money worries, fears about the health of loved ones or simply because you are out of sync from your usual routine, experts say that tweaking your diet can help set you up for a better night’s rest. Try adding these sleep-supporting foods to your shopping list.

1. Nuts
Crunchy nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews are thought to boost sleep quality, as they contain melatonin, the natural hormone which signals your body that it’s time to sleep. As well as being high in protein, fibre and essential fats, these hardy nut varieties also contain essential sleep supporting minerals like magnesium and zinc.

“Studies show that eating a handful of nuts a day can increase levels of serotonin, a hormone that makes us feel happier too,” adds nutritionist Anita Bean (anitabean.co.uk).

2. Turkey
Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a turkey, but there are plenty of reasons to tuck into the festive meat all year round. Turkey and other protein-rich poultry contain lots of amino acids, including sleep-inducing tryptophan.

“Tryptophan is really important for sleep, as it’s used in the brain to synthesise the sleep hormone melatonin,” explains Healthspan nutritionist Rob Hobson (healthspan.co.uk).

Hobson says that because we can’t make tryptophan in our bodies, we have to obtain it from our diets instead. As well as turkey, he advises that you can also find tryptophan in soy, seeds, oily fish, beans and pulses.

3. Pasta
There’s a reason why most of us feel ready for bed after gorging on a large bowl of spaghetti. It turns out that carbohydrates support the uptake of tryptophan in the brain, helping to promote that sleepy, calming effect that eases us into dreamland.

“If you’re struggling with restless nights, I’d recommend eating an evening meal that contains carbohydrates such as pasta or rice, as this helps with the uptake of tryptophan into the brain,” says psychologist Dr Meg Arroll (drmegarroll.com).

4. Camomile
Many people like to sip on a hot drink before they go to bed, but drinking anything high in caffeine is likely to keep you awake for longer. Instead, Hobson suggests opting for a cup of calming camomile.

Camomile is thought to be the perfect bedtime brew as it contains a compound called apigenin, which works on the brain receptors to help to initiate sleep. One 2016 study, which looked at the sleep behaviour of new mothers, found that participants who drank chamomile tea every day for two weeks slept better than those who didn’t. Plus, they had fewer symptoms of depression too.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Pupils sitting autumn exams will have generosity of summer 2020 grades – Ofqual

19th October 2020

The queen’s gambit

17th October 2020

Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic

18th August 2020

Nearly half Gibraltar’s Covid-19 cases in 30-49 age group

15th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020