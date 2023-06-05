Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Students and teachers adopt AI as learning tool, but wisely

Gibraltar College teacher, Sarah-Jane Roberts, logs into Chat GPT. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
5th June 2023

Local students are using artificial intelligence chat bots like Chat GPT for their homework, but rather than raise concern, teachers are embracing it as a new learning tool. Gibraltar College teacher Sarah-Jane Roberts found, as early as in January and February this year, a marked change in some of her students’ work. She found the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

The darkest chapter

Thu 1st Jun, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Globix liquidators grapple with web of crypto wallets in search of $42m

Tue 30th May, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Political turmoil in Spain means no end in sight for Rock’s Brexit woes

Thu 1st Jun, 2023

Local News

Gib must ‘hold its nerve’ in treaty talks as Spanish election looms

Tue 30th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Anonymous survey will gather data on domestic abuse

2nd June 2023

Local News
‘Acceptance, not tolerance’ is message in Pride month

1st June 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#ChasingNelson The Bones

1st June 2023

Local News
No plans for compulsory helmets for cyclists as Govt promotes sustainable transport

31st May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023