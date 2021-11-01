Students see nature up close during Tovey Cottage visit

Nine local students visited Tovey Cottage for an educational talk on birds of prey delivered by Vincent Robba, from the GONHS Raptor Unit.

Tovey Cottage is an educational centre that provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Nature Reserve.

The presentations provide an insight into conservation work carried out within the Upper Rock nature reserve, including the Barbary partridge breeding program, the rehabilitation of raptors and other initiatives aimed at enhancing local biodiversity.

During Mr Robba’s talk, the students – some of whom were involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award or in beach-cleaning work with the Nautilus Project – were shown birds including a lesser kestrel, a peregrine falcon and an eagle owl.

Tovey Cottage is equipped with a number of digital displays which provide details of the rich variety of flora, fauna, and invertebrates that can be found across the Upper Rock.

Highlights from the Gibraltar Upper Rock Management Plan also feature on these displays so people can learn about the Nature Reserve’s history and the management measures in place.

The Field Centre is currently made available to schools that may want to receive educational talks or use the site as a base for their project-based learning activities.

In the longer term, the aim is to open the site to members of the public and tourists who are interested in learning about Gibraltar’s natural environment.