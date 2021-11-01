Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Students see nature up close during Tovey Cottage visit

By Chronicle Staff
1st November 2021

Nine local students visited Tovey Cottage for an educational talk on birds of prey delivered by Vincent Robba, from the GONHS Raptor Unit.

Tovey Cottage is an educational centre that provides visitors with the opportunity to learn about different species and habitats found in Gibraltar from within the Nature Reserve.

The presentations provide an insight into conservation work carried out within the Upper Rock nature reserve, including the Barbary partridge breeding program, the rehabilitation of raptors and other initiatives aimed at enhancing local biodiversity.

During Mr Robba’s talk, the students – some of whom were involved in the Duke of Edinburgh Award or in beach-cleaning work with the Nautilus Project – were shown birds including a lesser kestrel, a peregrine falcon and an eagle owl.

Tovey Cottage is equipped with a number of digital displays which provide details of the rich variety of flora, fauna, and invertebrates that can be found across the Upper Rock.

Highlights from the Gibraltar Upper Rock Management Plan also feature on these displays so people can learn about the Nature Reserve’s history and the management measures in place.

The Field Centre is currently made available to schools that may want to receive educational talks or use the site as a base for their project-based learning activities.

In the longer term, the aim is to open the site to members of the public and tourists who are interested in learning about Gibraltar’s natural environment.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba to feature in BT Sports Ultimate Goal

Sat 30th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
5,000 crocheted poppies for veil of Remembrance at City Hall

1st November 2021

Local News
Action on Poverty urges community support for Govt in Brexit talks ‘replete with risk and promise’

1st November 2021

Local News
Slow change 'will break cycle of decay' on Road to the Lines

1st November 2021

Local News
Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

31st October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021