Stylos Dance Studios see all routines qualify for Global Dance World Finals

Stylos Dance Studios had a successful first online live competition after lockdown with all their routines qualifying for the Global Dance World Finals.

Some 38 Routines competed in the Global Dance Open Qualifier and all 38 Routines qualified for the World Finals, to be held in the New Year.

Highest Scoring Routine for Gibraltar, Cyprus and Malta - The Way You Make Me Feel with 93.5 Marks.

7 Routines scored 90 marks and above; both large groups (pictured), 1 small group (pictured), 1 duet and 3 solos.

27 Routines score between 80 and 90.

1st Places - 26

Anna Jimenez Classical Solo

Heaven Bocarisa Contemporary Solo

Anna Jimenez Contemporary Solo

Nathan Villalba Contemporary Solo

Anna Pecino Jazz Solo

Megan Wink Jazz Solo

Faye Gomez Jazz Solo

Nathan Villalba Jazz Solo

Marianne Hook Lyrical Solo

Faye Gomez Lyrical Solo

Janelle Hendrick Acro Solo

Ella Hurtado Acro Solo

Isabella Wink Acro Solo

Brianna Trinidad Commercial Solo

Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Contemporary Duet

Brianna Trinidad & Nathan Villalba Contemporary Duet

Mia Hook & Sophie Crosskey Jazz Duet

Anna Jimenez & Faye Gomez Jazz Duet

Anna Pecino, Janelle Hendrick & Marianne Hook Acro Trio

Megan Wink, Jyra Hendrick & Yuval Lahav Acro Trio

'One Way Or Another' Contemporary Small Group

'On Broadway' Jazz Small Group

'Both Reached For The Gun' Jazz Small Group

'Little Me' Lyrical Small Group

'One Night Only' Jazz Large Group

'The Way You Make Me Feel' Jazz Large Group

2nd Places - 8

Amy Wink Classical Solo

Amy Wink Contemporary Solo

Emma Rocca Jazz Solo

Anna Jimenez Acro Solo

Mia Hook Commercial Solo

Nathan Villalba Commercial Solo

Sarah Wood & Isabella Wink Contemporary Duet

Ella Hurtado & Heaven Bocarisa Jazz Duet

3rd Places - 3

Sophie Crosskey Jazz Solo

Sarah Wood Acro Solo

Amy Wink & Emma Rocca Classical Duet