Wed 5th Apr, 2023

Stylos goes ‘above and beyond’ in Gibraltar qualifiers

By Chronicle Staff
5th April 2023

Stylos Dance Studios is celebrating after receiving excellent results at this year‘s Dance World Cup Gibraltar Qualifier, held on Saturday, March 18.

All 36 of the routines they performed at the qualifiers scored highly enough to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal, with 23 receiving 95 marks or more.

Of the remainder, 11 were awarded 90 marks or more.

International Judge and West End Star Emma Hunter commended Stylos Dance Studios’ teachers and choreographers for the incredibly high standard of all the participating dancers.

A spokesperson for Stylos said that the Studio had gone “above and beyond” the norm, and added that they were incredibly grateful to the Dance World Cup organisers for “providing the most incredible opportunities and always putting the dancers first.”

The major awards Stylos won were as follows:

Overall Large Group Winner - Senior Large Group Lyrical ‘Piece By Piece’ 97 Marks
Overall Small Group Winner - Children Small Group Contemporary ’Speaking In Tongues’ 97 Marks
Overall Duet/Trio - Senior Duet/Trio Jazz ‘Hotel California’ 96.8 Marks
Overall Senior Solo - Amy Wink ‘Human’ 96 Marks
Overall Junior Solo - Anna Jimenez ’Stone Cold’ 97.1 Marks
Overall Children Solo - Ella Hurtado ‘A Pale’ 97.6 Marks
Overall Mini Solo - Anna Pecino ‘Freddy’ 96.5 Marks

