Stylos to put on emotive show for Cancer Relief Centre

Local dance studio Stylos is organising a special night of entertainment to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar this Wednesday at John Macintosh Hall.

The brainchild of 18-year-old Nathan Villalba, the show, titled ‘Keep the Faith’, aims to provide comfort, joy and gratitude to those affected by the devastating disease.

For Mr Villalba, the show holds deep personal significance.

"My dad [Diego] was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and, ever since then, I've had the idea that I wanted to do something for the cancer-affected community," he said.

"This year, I felt like it was the perfect time to do it, especially because my dad this year has now been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

His father will have a centre-stage front-row seat on the night.

"It was all Nathan's idea," explained Lillian Montero, the dance studio's director.

"Nathan's dad has relapsed with cancer, and Nathan wanted to do something proactive using his skills as a dancer."

She noted that the show will be more than just a typical variety performance.

"We wanted to help people become more aware of the Cancer Relief Centre’s services and what they do for the community," she said.

To that end, the concert will feature a diverse array of artistic talents including singers Jesse Sampere, Felicity Sardeña, Monica Gomila, Leeroy Woodjetts, Nathan Payas and Tim Garcia, with the spoken word artists Theatre Makers including Jackie Villa, Erica McGrail, Andrew Dark, Ella Cruz and Mikey Piris also performing.

The musical selections have been carefully curated to reflect themes of "life, joy, courage, faith, hope, [and] perseverance,” she said. The compere for the night is Davina Barbara.

On the eve of the show, Mr Villalba expressed a mix of emotions.

"It's nerve-wracking. I didn't know if this was going to happen or not, especially after having it in my mind for so many years, but it definitely feels really special, and I feel proud of myself for pushing this idea forward,” he said.

Despite the challenges, both Ms Montero and Mr Villalba are determined to make the concert a success, not only as a fundraiser but also as a source of comfort and inspiration for the community.

"We're trying to look at the positive sides of the situation. We're trying to send messages of hope and uplift and faith,” she said.

To book tickets go to https://www.buytickets.gi/events/keep-the-faith-905

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-the-faith-gibraltar