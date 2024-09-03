Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Stylos to put on emotive show for Cancer Relief Centre

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
3rd September 2024

Local dance studio Stylos is organising a special night of entertainment to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar this Wednesday at John Macintosh Hall.

The brainchild of 18-year-old Nathan Villalba, the show, titled ‘Keep the Faith’, aims to provide comfort, joy and gratitude to those affected by the devastating disease.

For Mr Villalba, the show holds deep personal significance.

"My dad [Diego] was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and, ever since then, I've had the idea that I wanted to do something for the cancer-affected community," he said.

"This year, I felt like it was the perfect time to do it, especially because my dad this year has now been diagnosed with terminal cancer."

His father will have a centre-stage front-row seat on the night.

"It was all Nathan's idea," explained Lillian Montero, the dance studio's director.

"Nathan's dad has relapsed with cancer, and Nathan wanted to do something proactive using his skills as a dancer."

She noted that the show will be more than just a typical variety performance.

"We wanted to help people become more aware of the Cancer Relief Centre’s services and what they do for the community," she said.

To that end, the concert will feature a diverse array of artistic talents including singers Jesse Sampere, Felicity Sardeña, Monica Gomila, Leeroy Woodjetts, Nathan Payas and Tim Garcia, with the spoken word artists Theatre Makers including Jackie Villa, Erica McGrail, Andrew Dark, Ella Cruz and Mikey Piris also performing.

The musical selections have been carefully curated to reflect themes of "life, joy, courage, faith, hope, [and] perseverance,” she said. The compere for the night is Davina Barbara.
On the eve of the show, Mr Villalba expressed a mix of emotions.

"It's nerve-wracking. I didn't know if this was going to happen or not, especially after having it in my mind for so many years, but it definitely feels really special, and I feel proud of myself for pushing this idea forward,” he said.

Despite the challenges, both Ms Montero and Mr Villalba are determined to make the concert a success, not only as a fundraiser but also as a source of comfort and inspiration for the community.

"We're trying to look at the positive sides of the situation. We're trying to send messages of hope and uplift and faith,” she said.

To book tickets go to https://www.buytickets.gi/events/keep-the-faith-905
To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-the-faith-gibraltar

Most Read

Brexit

Albares to discuss Gib treaty negotiation with Lammy - report

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Local News

Distressed dolphin tangled in fishing line rescued in the Bay

Sun 1st Sep, 2024

Local News

Azopardi hopes for treaty, urges action on economic disparities: 'Many Gibraltars now exist'

Mon 2nd Sep, 2024

Local News

Gib Squadron escorted two Spanish vessels from British waters during exercise

Tue 20th Aug, 2024

Local News

RGP officer arrested over alleged attempted rape in New Mole House

Fri 30th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Environmental groups urge tighter protection of marine mammals after dolphin rescue

3rd September 2024

Local News
GibSams launches Suicide Prevention Month Campaign, emphasising active listening and support

3rd September 2024

Local News
Global star Greta Scacchi to feature at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

2nd September 2024

Local News
Azopardi hopes for treaty, urges action on economic disparities: 'Many Gibraltars now exist'

2nd September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024