Success at TNP annual World Ocean Day school competition: celebrating young environmental champions in Gibraltar

The 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition was “a resounding success” with the award ceremony taking place last week.

St Paul’s Lower Primary School took first place in the overall school winners, with Bayside Secondary in second and St Bernard’s Lower Primary School in third.

Themed #OneOceanOneClimateOneFutureTogether, hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and according to the Nautilus Project the standard blew the judging panel away.

A new addition this year was a trophy sponsored by the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, which will be awarded annually to the overall school winner.

The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Stephen Warr awarded the accolades

“The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year,” said a statement from TNP.

“A huge shout out to all the entities that have supported our #WorldOceansWeek.”

“Congratulations to all the winners.”

“#Gibraltar the future looks bright,” they added.

Lower Primary Individual Winners:

H/C Ellie Martinez - SBLPS Ocean Zones

H/C Eric Goritz - SMLP I love the Sea clean

H/C Evie Delgado - SJLP Respect the Ocean

H/C Alex Peire Carmona - SMLP Save The Ocean

3rd Place Matthew Reyes - SPLP Protect Our Turtles

2nd Place: Naomi Dalmedo - SPLP Ocean In A Jar

1st Place: Rosa De Vieria - NDLP Whale Hand Painted T-Shirt

Lower Primary Group Winners

3rd Place: Jenelle Balban and Julius Panzavechia - NDLP

2nd Place: Kate Casciaro, Amber Swaine, Jake Bolanos, Troy Watson and Alexis Victory - Pufferfish SBLP

1st Place: Erin Bagu, James Baldwin and Gino Gerada - SJLP

Lower Primary Classroom Winners

3rd Place: Terrific Tigers Year 1 - SJLP How did the seagull get full of oil?

2nd Place: Masterminds Year 2 - SPLP Upcycled Sea Creatures

1st Place: Genius Gems Year 2 - SJLP One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

H/C: St Joseph’s Year 2 - Water

H/C: St Bernard’s Year 1 - Sea Animals

3rd Place: Governor’s Meadow Nursery - Our World

2nd Place: St Christophers Nursery/Reception - Boat Trash Collector

1st Place: Notre Dame Year 2 - Munchkin The Turtle

Upper Primary Individual Winners

H/C: Chloe Balban - SBUP

H/C: Michael Pantelidakis, Loreto Convent

3rd Place: Aaniyah Shah, Loreto Convent - How Can We Reduce Our Carbon Footprint?

2nd Place: Alexis Bishop-Chichon - SAUP

1st Place: Ilya Jimenez - SAUP The Net and The Turtle

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 5 - The Change Starts With You and Me

2nd Place: Hebrew School Ocean Club

1st Place: St Anne’s Year 3 - Superhero

Secondary School Individual Winners:

3rd Place: John Victor, Bayside - The Orca

2nd Place: Miley Piri, Bayside - The Striped Dolphin

1st Place: Liara Guzman-Gehl, Prior Park - The Octopus

Secondary School Year Group Winners

Bayside School Art Department