Success at TNP annual World Ocean Day school competition: celebrating young environmental champions in Gibraltar
The 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition was “a resounding success” with the award ceremony taking place last week.
St Paul’s Lower Primary School took first place in the overall school winners, with Bayside Secondary in second and St Bernard’s Lower Primary School in third.
Themed #OneOceanOneClimateOneFutureTogether, hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and according to the Nautilus Project the standard blew the judging panel away.
A new addition this year was a trophy sponsored by the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, which will be awarded annually to the overall school winner.
The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Stephen Warr awarded the accolades
“The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year,” said a statement from TNP.
“A huge shout out to all the entities that have supported our #WorldOceansWeek.”
“Congratulations to all the winners.”
“#Gibraltar the future looks bright,” they added.
Lower Primary Individual Winners:
H/C Ellie Martinez - SBLPS Ocean Zones
H/C Eric Goritz - SMLP I love the Sea clean
H/C Evie Delgado - SJLP Respect the Ocean
H/C Alex Peire Carmona - SMLP Save The Ocean
3rd Place Matthew Reyes - SPLP Protect Our Turtles
2nd Place: Naomi Dalmedo - SPLP Ocean In A Jar
1st Place: Rosa De Vieria - NDLP Whale Hand Painted T-Shirt
Lower Primary Group Winners
3rd Place: Jenelle Balban and Julius Panzavechia - NDLP
2nd Place: Kate Casciaro, Amber Swaine, Jake Bolanos, Troy Watson and Alexis Victory - Pufferfish SBLP
1st Place: Erin Bagu, James Baldwin and Gino Gerada - SJLP
Lower Primary Classroom Winners
3rd Place: Terrific Tigers Year 1 - SJLP How did the seagull get full of oil?
2nd Place: Masterminds Year 2 - SPLP Upcycled Sea Creatures
1st Place: Genius Gems Year 2 - SJLP One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together
Lower Primary Year Group Winners
H/C: St Joseph’s Year 2 - Water
H/C: St Bernard’s Year 1 - Sea Animals
3rd Place: Governor’s Meadow Nursery - Our World
2nd Place: St Christophers Nursery/Reception - Boat Trash Collector
1st Place: Notre Dame Year 2 - Munchkin The Turtle
Upper Primary Individual Winners
H/C: Chloe Balban - SBUP
H/C: Michael Pantelidakis, Loreto Convent
3rd Place: Aaniyah Shah, Loreto Convent - How Can We Reduce Our Carbon Footprint?
2nd Place: Alexis Bishop-Chichon - SAUP
1st Place: Ilya Jimenez - SAUP The Net and The Turtle
Upper Primary Year Group Winners
3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 5 - The Change Starts With You and Me
2nd Place: Hebrew School Ocean Club
1st Place: St Anne’s Year 3 - Superhero
Secondary School Individual Winners:
3rd Place: John Victor, Bayside - The Orca
2nd Place: Miley Piri, Bayside - The Striped Dolphin
1st Place: Liara Guzman-Gehl, Prior Park - The Octopus
Secondary School Year Group Winners
Bayside School Art Department