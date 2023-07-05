Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Success at TNP annual World Ocean Day school competition: celebrating young environmental champions in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2023

The 7th annual World Ocean Day School Competition was “a resounding success” with the award ceremony taking place last week.

St Paul’s Lower Primary School took first place in the overall school winners, with Bayside Secondary in second and St Bernard’s Lower Primary School in third.

Themed #OneOceanOneClimateOneFutureTogether, hundreds of entries were submitted across all the categories and according to the Nautilus Project the standard blew the judging panel away.

A new addition this year was a trophy sponsored by the Gibraltar Sub-Aqua Association, which will be awarded annually to the overall school winner.

The prizegiving ceremony was packed as Bianca Daniell and Stephen Warr awarded the accolades
“The Nautilus team convey their most heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, pupils and teachers for their hard work throughout the year - the quality of the entries improve year on year,” said a statement from TNP.

“A huge shout out to all the entities that have supported our #WorldOceansWeek.”
“Congratulations to all the winners.”

“#Gibraltar the future looks bright,” they added.

Lower Primary Individual Winners:

H/C Ellie Martinez - SBLPS Ocean Zones
H/C Eric Goritz - SMLP I love the Sea clean
H/C Evie Delgado - SJLP Respect the Ocean
H/C Alex Peire Carmona - SMLP Save The Ocean
3rd Place Matthew Reyes - SPLP Protect Our Turtles
2nd Place: Naomi Dalmedo - SPLP Ocean In A Jar
1st Place: Rosa De Vieria - NDLP Whale Hand Painted T-Shirt

Lower Primary Group Winners

3rd Place: Jenelle Balban and Julius Panzavechia - NDLP
2nd Place: Kate Casciaro, Amber Swaine, Jake Bolanos, Troy Watson and Alexis Victory - Pufferfish SBLP
1st Place: Erin Bagu, James Baldwin and Gino Gerada - SJLP

Lower Primary Classroom Winners

3rd Place: Terrific Tigers Year 1 - SJLP How did the seagull get full of oil?
2nd Place: Masterminds Year 2 - SPLP Upcycled Sea Creatures
1st Place: Genius Gems Year 2 - SJLP One Ocean, One Climate, One Future #Together

Lower Primary Year Group Winners

H/C: St Joseph’s Year 2 - Water
H/C: St Bernard’s Year 1 - Sea Animals
3rd Place: Governor’s Meadow Nursery - Our World
2nd Place: St Christophers Nursery/Reception - Boat Trash Collector
1st Place: Notre Dame Year 2 - Munchkin The Turtle

Upper Primary Individual Winners

H/C: Chloe Balban - SBUP
H/C: Michael Pantelidakis, Loreto Convent
3rd Place: Aaniyah Shah, Loreto Convent - How Can We Reduce Our Carbon Footprint?
2nd Place: Alexis Bishop-Chichon - SAUP
1st Place: Ilya Jimenez - SAUP The Net and The Turtle

Upper Primary Year Group Winners

3rd Place: St Bernard’s Year 5 - The Change Starts With You and Me
2nd Place: Hebrew School Ocean Club
1st Place: St Anne’s Year 3 - Superhero

Secondary School Individual Winners:

3rd Place: John Victor, Bayside - The Orca
2nd Place: Miley Piri, Bayside - The Striped Dolphin
1st Place: Liara Guzman-Gehl, Prior Park - The Octopus

Secondary School Year Group Winners

Bayside School Art Department

Most Read

UK/Spain News

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Hottest June day since 2001

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

OS35 wreck loaded onto heavylift vessel

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Local News

Officer shortfall leaves RGP facing ‘unsustainable’ strain

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Short Story Competition 2023 Schools Years 6 to 7 Runner-up Marco Charles Bossino ‘My Journey’

4th July 2023

Features
Who are the defence guard service?

4th July 2023

Features
Young talent share personal stories in new stage production

3rd July 2023

Features
Gibraltar Society of Accountants elects Executive Committee

3rd July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023