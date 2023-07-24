Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Successful 3rd PJI Foundation charity padel tournament raises £3,500 for PossAbilities Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
24th July 2023

The Peter J Isola Foundation hosted their 3rd Charity Padel Tournament earlier this month with all proceeds, £3,500, going towards PossAbilities Gibraltar.

The event was attended by a number of Gibraltar companies and firms, with a total of 27 teams entering the tournament.

Charlie Isola and Luis Enrique Lucho for Ibex Insurance defeated Pablo Nunez and Eduardo Mena of Port Auxiliary Services to take the Cup. After a fiercely contested championship final all players enjoyed paella and barbecue lunch.

A total of £3,500 was raised for PossAbilities Gibraltar. The first local independent special educational needs support facility. They recently opened their support centre after a year and a half's work, providing early intervention support, pre / post diagnostic support for families, seminars, workshops, after school clubs plus training and recreational provisions.

PossAbilities seeks to close the present gap in disability provisions, by creating this support facility with resources for individuals and their families to use, in line with other current standing provisions in our community and The Peter J Isola Foundation is delighted to have had the opportunity to support such a worthy local cause, said a statement from the Foundation.

The presentation was made by Peter Isola Trustee of The Peter J. Isola Foundation, accompanied by his sister Roseanne Garcia, who commented: “We are delighted to have hosted such an enjoyable event, and to have raised a substantial amount of money for such an important local charity.”

“Our sincere thanks to all the participating teams, without whom none of this would have been possible. We very much hope to continue organising this event on an annual basis as a means to raise funds for our local charities.”

