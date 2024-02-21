Sue Doherty is announced 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival adjudicator

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced Sue Doherty as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

Mrs Doherty’s experience and dedication to arts education and theatre spans four decades.

During her time as Head of a large Performing Arts Faculty at St Julies High School Liverpool, her priority was to provide enrichment challenges and opportunities which would prepare students for future training and employment in the performance industry.

She now works as a freelance teacher and drama coach and is also Vice Chair of governors at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts Sixth Form College.

There she coaches students for auditions and supports teaching staff.

Her achievements in verbatim theatre include a production exploring dementia “She isn’t my Mother Anymore” which was performed at The Liverpool Everyman.

She passionately believes that drama is an invaluable tool in raising awareness of social land historical issues.

In 2019 and together with fellow adjudicator Bev Clark, established the Cheshire One Act Festival which is now one of the largest festivals in the north of England.

Since joining GODA in 2013, she has adjudicated festivals across the UK, including Guernsey, Scotland, Wales. In May 2022 she directed and adjudicated The Young Performer of Man project on The Isle of Man. In July 2023 Sue delivered workshops on the adjudication process as part of the NDFA festival in Coventry.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi.