Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sue Doherty is announced 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival adjudicator

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced Sue Doherty as the adjudicator for this year’s Gibraltar International Drama Festival.

Mrs Doherty’s experience and dedication to arts education and theatre spans four decades.

During her time as Head of a large Performing Arts Faculty at St Julies High School Liverpool, her priority was to provide enrichment challenges and opportunities which would prepare students for future training and employment in the performance industry.

She now works as a freelance teacher and drama coach and is also Vice Chair of governors at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts Sixth Form College.

There she coaches students for auditions and supports teaching staff.

Her achievements in verbatim theatre include a production exploring dementia “She isn’t my Mother Anymore” which was performed at The Liverpool Everyman.

She passionately believes that drama is an invaluable tool in raising awareness of social land historical issues.

In 2019 and together with fellow adjudicator Bev Clark, established the Cheshire One Act Festival which is now one of the largest festivals in the north of England.

Since joining GODA in 2013, she has adjudicated festivals across the UK, including Guernsey, Scotland, Wales. In May 2022 she directed and adjudicated The Young Performer of Man project on The Isle of Man. In July 2023 Sue delivered workshops on the adjudication process as part of the NDFA festival in Coventry.

Tickets for the festival are on sale via www.buytickets.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Armed Forces Minister lands in Gibraltar for Diamond visit

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP Family Fun Day aims to raise thousands of pounds

21st February 2024

Local News
Childline Anniversary Photobook donated for GHA waiting areas

21st February 2024

Local News
Mayor’s visit to John Cochrane Ward

21st February 2024

Local News
Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

21st February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024