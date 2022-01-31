Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 31st Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Sue Gray hands Boris Johnson a version of her partygate inquiry

Download 12:30 - 31 Jan 2022 POLITICS Johnson Downing Street partygate Media in Downing Street, London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is today expected to receive Sue Gray's inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties held in Downing Street. The senior civil servant is understood to be preparing to hand over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police. Pic by Jonathan Brady

By Press Association
31st January 2022

By Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Sue Gray has handed Boris Johnson a version of her inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, the Cabinet Office said.

A carefully worded statement suggested that the “update” to the Prime Minister from the senior civil servant was not the full report after she was told to pare it back by Scotland Yard.

Mr Johnson had earlier insisted “I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.

Parliamentary sources said they were expecting the Prime Minister to make a statement to the House of Commons some time after 3.30pm on Monday.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”

The wording suggested that the official may wish to publish a fuller-version of the results of her inquiry after the Met completes its investigation.

Downing Street has committed to publishing the report before Mr Johnson addresses MPs.

Its publication was thrown into disarray last week when Scotland Yard requested that Ms Gray makes only “minimal reference” to events that officers are investigating.

Asked about warnings that the inquiry will be a “whitewash” because of the changes, Mr Johnson said: “You are going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and, of course, what the Met says.”

The Prime Minister has publicly said he is “deeply sorry for misjudgments” surrounding events in No 10, but insisted no-one warned him a garden party in the first lockdown would be against the rules.

In private, however, he is said to have told Conservative MPs who may oust him as Prime Minister over the saga that he has done nothing wrong.

“You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations but, of course, I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he said, when asked about those remarks during a visit to a freeport in Tilbury, Essex.

Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced last week that officers have begun an investigation into alleged Covid breaches in Downing Street and wider Government, after being handed information from the Gray inquiry.

But it threw the publication of the Whitehall report into disarray when the force controversially asked Ms Gray to limit what she writes about events under investigation by officers.

Concerned over the prospect of jeopardising a police inquiry, Ms Gray was understood to have complied with the Met’s request.

Most Read

Local News

Man in early 80s dies from Covid-19, Govt says

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

AKIN closes down after almost two decades of charitable aid

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Local News

Defendants say case against them ‘could not stand up in court’

Wed 26th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiating teams set for ‘hybrid’ fifth round of talks

Sun 30th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Government ‘looking again’ at scrapping mandatory vaccine requirement

31st January 2022

UK/Spain News
Drive by easyJet to recruit 1,000 pilots over next five years

31st January 2022

UK/Spain News
Government ‘fully committed’ to National Insurance increase, says No 10

28th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Government exams chief: 2022 test changes will not advantage more able pupils

28th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022